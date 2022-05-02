Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Purchases Shares of 19,681 Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 19,681 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Claybrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Oxford Lane Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital during the third quarter worth approximately $91,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $135,000. Sage Capital Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $179,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 26.8% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,344 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 4,937 shares during the period.

NASDAQ OXLC opened at $6.84 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.65. Oxford Lane Capital Corp. has a 1 year low of $6.49 and a 1 year high of $8.53.

Oxford Lane Capital ( NASDAQ:OXLC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The investment management company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $57.30 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.16%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oxford Lane Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Oxford Lane Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

