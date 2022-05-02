Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 24,336 Shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lessened its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Get Rating) by 55.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,598 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 24,336 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 312.8% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,769 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 2,856 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NUV stock opened at $9.19 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.47. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.10 and a 52-week high of $11.94.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a $0.028 dividend. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

