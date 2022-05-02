Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 312 Shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV reduced its holdings in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,405 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 312 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $201,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SAIC. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Science Applications International by 12.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 836,110 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $73,352,000 after purchasing an additional 91,475 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Science Applications International by 33.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,162 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 4,587 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Science Applications International by 37.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 90,525 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,745,000 after purchasing an additional 24,877 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Science Applications International in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Science Applications International by 3.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 20,849 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,784,000 after buying an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SAIC opened at $83.23 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $88.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.78. The company has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 0.78. Science Applications International Co. has a 1-year low of $78.10 and a 1-year high of $96.50.

Science Applications International ( NYSE:SAIC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.32. Science Applications International had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 25.99%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. Science Applications International’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Science Applications International Co. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.03%.

In related news, Director Timothy J. Mayopoulos sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.94, for a total value of $325,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven G. Mahon sold 4,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.03, for a total transaction of $376,135.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

SAIC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial downgraded Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Science Applications International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Science Applications International in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Science Applications International from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Science Applications International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.86.

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

