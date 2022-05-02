Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 3,311 Shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV reduced its stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,744 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 3,311 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock were worth $173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 130.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,679,728 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $8,096,000 after buying an additional 950,489 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 555,800 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,418,000 after acquiring an additional 41,177 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,716,457 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $26,187,000 after acquiring an additional 403,436 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock during the 4th quarter worth about $345,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 101.4% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,136,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $10,951,000 after purchasing an additional 572,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.53% of the company’s stock.

MBT stock opened at $5.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.29, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.25. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock has a one year low of $5.34 and a one year high of $10.07. The stock has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.10.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock ( NYSE:MBT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 340.18%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MBT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company provides telecommunication services primarily in Russia. It offers voice and data transmission, internet access, broadband, pay TV, and various value-added services through wireless and fixed lines; fintech services; and B2B cloud, and digital solutions, as well as sells equipment, accessories, and software.

