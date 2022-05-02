Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 4,497 Shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lessened its position in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) by 67.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,497 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Toro were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTC. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Toro by 105.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 724,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,875,000 after purchasing an additional 371,518 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Toro by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 126,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,678,000 after acquiring an additional 21,328 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Toro by 57.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 266,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,284,000 after acquiring an additional 97,071 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Toro by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 40,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,922,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Toro in the 3rd quarter valued at about $583,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

Toro stock opened at $80.13 on Monday. The Toro Company has a 52 week low of $79.57 and a 52 week high of $117.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.43 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.62.

Toro ( NYSE:TTC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $932.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $972.07 million. Toro had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 9.16%. Toro’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Toro Company will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.09%.

In other Toro news, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.95, for a total transaction of $309,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TTC. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Toro from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Toro in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.67.

The Toro Company engages in the designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, brush, snow thrower attachment, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

