Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 630 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV trimmed its position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) by 24.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 630 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alphastar Capital Management LLC raised its position in Atmos Energy by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Atmos Energy by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Atmos Energy by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 62,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,596,000 after purchasing an additional 9,845 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter worth $562,000. Finally, Novare Capital Management LLC raised its position in Atmos Energy by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 5,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ATO shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Atmos Energy from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Atmos Energy in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Atmos Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Mizuho raised their target price on Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Atmos Energy from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.25.

ATO stock opened at $113.40 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.96. Atmos Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $85.80 and a 52-week high of $122.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.40.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 19.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.22%.

In other Atmos Energy news, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.61, for a total transaction of $101,279.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

