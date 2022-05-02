Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 8,913 Shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV reduced its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) by 71.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,913 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ACHC. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 3.6% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Acadia Healthcare by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Acadia Healthcare by 1.0% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Acadia Healthcare by 1.1% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 22,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period.

Get Acadia Healthcare alerts:

Shares of ACHC opened at $67.88 on Monday. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.07 and a twelve month high of $76.69. The company has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.68.

Acadia Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ACHC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $593.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.80 million. Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 8.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Acadia Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.84.

Acadia Healthcare Profile (Get Rating)

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States and Puerto Rico.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.