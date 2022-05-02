Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Takes $134,000 Position in Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Alight by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Alight in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alight in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alight by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 7,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in shares of Alight by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,430,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,463,000 after purchasing an additional 7,895 shares during the last quarter. 66.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alight alerts:

Separately, Stephens initiated coverage on Alight in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

In other news, Director William P. Foley II sold 302,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total value of $3,077,464.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director William P. Foley II sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total value of $1,006,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 752,305 shares of company stock worth $7,618,465.

NYSE:ALIT opened at $8.59 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. Alight, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.39 and a 12-month high of $13.34.

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $864.00 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Alight, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alight (Get Rating)

Alight, Inc operates as a cloud-based provider of integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Employer Solutions, Professional Services, and Hosted Business. The company's solutions enable employees to enrich their health, wealth, and wellbeing, which helps organizations achieve a high-performance culture.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.