Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Takes $154,000 Position in Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 18,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of YMM. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Full Truck Alliance during the 2nd quarter valued at $350,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Full Truck Alliance during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Full Truck Alliance during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,176,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Full Truck Alliance during the 3rd quarter valued at $508,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Full Truck Alliance during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,536,000. Institutional investors own 10.57% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Full Truck Alliance from $16.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

YMM opened at $6.03 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.67. Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $4.12 and a fifty-two week high of $22.80.

Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $224.30 million during the quarter.

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services.

