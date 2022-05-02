Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Takes $202,000 Position in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Casella Waste Systems during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 1,025.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the third quarter valued at about $76,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the third quarter valued at about $173,000. 95.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Casella Waste Systems stock opened at $82.24 on Monday. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.47 and a 12 month high of $92.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 102.80, a P/E/G ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $85.12.

Casella Waste Systems ( NASDAQ:CWST Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11. The business had revenue of $234.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.77 million. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO John W. Casella sold 31,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.34, for a total value of $2,230,270.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher Heald sold 3,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.34, for a total transaction of $228,112.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 141,475 shares of company stock valued at $11,268,667. 6.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CWST has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

About Casella Waste Systems

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

