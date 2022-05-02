Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Takes $204,000 Position in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,793 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 0.6% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 5,751,010 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $683,623,000 after acquiring an additional 36,834 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 6.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,070,330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $602,710,000 after purchasing an additional 308,579 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 8.3% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,279,447 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $152,088,000 after purchasing an additional 98,045 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 36.8% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 934,204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,049,000 after purchasing an additional 251,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 1.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 703,999 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,685,000 after purchasing an additional 6,999 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GWRE. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $144.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Guidewire Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $101.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.90.

In other Guidewire Software news, insider Michael Polelle sold 562 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.92, for a total transaction of $49,411.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 3,806 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.92, for a total value of $334,623.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,444 shares of company stock worth $654,255. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GWRE opened at $86.94 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $90.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.03. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of -55.73 and a beta of 1.34. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.38 and a 1 year high of $130.95.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The technology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.14. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 6.50% and a negative net margin of 16.97%. The firm had revenue of $204.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

