Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Takes Position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Donaldson in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Donaldson by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in shares of Donaldson by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 15,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Innovative Portfolios increased its stake in shares of Donaldson by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Innovative Portfolios now owns 5,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Donaldson by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on DCI. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Donaldson from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Donaldson in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.67.

Shares of Donaldson stock opened at $49.04 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.93. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.52 and a 1-year high of $69.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $802.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.36 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 28.09% and a net margin of 10.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. Its Engine Products segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications; air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

