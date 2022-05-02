Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Takes Position in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,857 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Forward Air by 18.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 136,764 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,275,000 after buying an additional 21,111 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Forward Air by 19.1% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,811 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Forward Air by 45.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,828 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after buying an additional 5,608 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Forward Air by 483.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 111,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,250,000 after buying an additional 92,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Forward Air by 1.9% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,551 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.01% of the company’s stock.

FWRD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Forward Air from $143.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com cut shares of Forward Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, April 10th. Stephens upgraded shares of Forward Air from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $115.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Forward Air from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:FWRD opened at $96.97 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.32 and a beta of 1.23. Forward Air Co. has a 1 year low of $80.56 and a 1 year high of $125.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $97.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.41. Forward Air had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 25.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Forward Air Co. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 25th. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.12%.

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

