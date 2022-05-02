Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Takes Position in Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UVV. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Universal by 34.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 95,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,428,000 after buying an additional 24,231 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Universal during the third quarter worth about $1,639,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Universal by 14.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 198,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,592,000 after buying an additional 24,655 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Universal by 7.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Universal by 1.4% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 862,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,668,000 after buying an additional 11,670 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal alerts:

Shares of NYSE:UVV opened at $57.85 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.59. Universal Co. has a 12 month low of $46.24 and a 12 month high of $61.47.

Universal ( NYSE:UVV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $652.64 million during the quarter. Universal had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 4.83%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.39%. Universal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.61%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Universal in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Universal Profile (Get Rating)

Universal Corporation processes and supplies leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tobacco Operations and Ingredients Operations. It is involved in procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.