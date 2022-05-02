Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV trimmed its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 591 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WestEnd Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 58.5% during the 4th quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 2,404,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,863,000 after purchasing an additional 887,707 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 41,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 12,245 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 44,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 11,556 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $460,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IEUR opened at $49.97 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.68. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 12-month low of $46.95 and a 12-month high of $60.11.

