Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,454,651 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 258,491 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 1.1% of Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of Microsoft worth $2,170,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 126,079,812 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $35,451,147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,757,667 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,123,020 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $18,454,527,000 after buying an additional 2,783,534 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 46,913,212 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,225,773,000 after buying an additional 206,880 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,493,373 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,107,412,000 after buying an additional 3,258,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 26,844,732 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,028,420,000 after buying an additional 1,320,202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

MSFT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group set a $360.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays set a $363.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $364.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.65.

In related news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total value of $8,487,270.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MSFT opened at $277.52 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $292.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $310.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.91. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $238.07 and a 52-week high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. The business’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 25.89%.

About Microsoft (Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.