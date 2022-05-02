Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Matisse Capital

Matisse Capital reduced its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,971 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 699 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 4.2% of Matisse Capital’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Matisse Capital’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $6,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth about $2,952,329,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 25,253.5% in the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,462,051 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,924,000 after acquiring an additional 7,432,619 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 7.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,493,373 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $13,107,412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,258,613 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 21.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 17,971,487 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,066,522,000 after purchasing an additional 3,128,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 4.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,123,020 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $18,454,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783,534 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on MSFT. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 target price on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Microsoft from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group set a $360.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.65.

In related news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total value of $8,487,270.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $277.52 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $292.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $310.29. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $238.07 and a 1-year high of $349.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.97, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

