Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Position Increased by Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC

Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,613 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,613 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 3.0% of Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $8,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. TFO TDC LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 6,566.7% in the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter worth about $71,000. Schubert & Co purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Microsoft during the third quarter worth approximately $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT opened at $277.52 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.91. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $238.07 and a 12-month high of $349.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $292.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $310.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.89%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MSFT. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $375.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Microsoft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $390.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $356.65.

In other Microsoft news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total transaction of $8,487,270.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

