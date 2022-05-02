Milestone Advisory Partners Has $2.15 Million Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Milestone Advisory Partners boosted its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,130 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Apple comprises 1.1% of Milestone Advisory Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Milestone Advisory Partners’ holdings in Apple were worth $2,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Spence Asset Management acquired a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 73.1% in the 4th quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 940 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Apple from $205.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $161.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.10.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $157.65 on Monday. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $122.25 and a fifty-two week high of $182.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $165.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.24.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $97.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.99 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 153.44%. Apple’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Apple’s payout ratio is 14.29%.

Apple declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, April 28th that permits the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.91, for a total value of $1,319,280.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at $22,475,583.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total transaction of $344,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 170,085 shares of company stock worth $30,047,365. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

