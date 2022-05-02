Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) Shares Sold by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV cut its position in shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,976 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 333 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Minerals Technologies were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MTX. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 3,474.8% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 551,406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,510,000 after purchasing an additional 535,981 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Minerals Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $29,550,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 227.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 151,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,888,000 after purchasing an additional 104,909 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 247,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,300,000 after purchasing an additional 63,219 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Minerals Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,392,000. Institutional investors own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Minerals Technologies alerts:

MTX has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Minerals Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. CL King reduced their price objective on Minerals Technologies from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Minerals Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Minerals Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th.

Shares of Minerals Technologies stock opened at $63.61 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.31 and a 12 month high of $88.62.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $519.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $513.83 million. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 8.75%. Minerals Technologies’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Minerals Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals and Refractories. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as leonardite.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Minerals Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerals Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.