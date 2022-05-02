Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) Shares Acquired by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,417 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Model N were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MODN. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Model N by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,943,592 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $148,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,495 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Model N by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,158,566 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $105,812,000 after purchasing an additional 503,792 shares during the period. Bares Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Model N during the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,635,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Model N by 951.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 304,219 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,191,000 after acquiring an additional 275,294 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Model N in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,242,000. 95.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MODN opened at $25.84 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $941.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.05 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.79. Model N, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.55 and a fifty-two week high of $40.74.

Model N ( NYSE:MODN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $51.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.88 million. Model N had a negative return on equity of 10.06% and a negative net margin of 15.25%. The company’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Model N, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Model N news, insider Laura Selig sold 1,749 shares of Model N stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $43,794.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason Blessing sold 10,058 shares of Model N stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.32, for a total value of $254,668.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,562 shares of company stock valued at $520,194. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MODN. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Model N in a research note on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Model N from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Model N from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Model N presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.50.

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs.

