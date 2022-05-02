Modera Wealth Management LLC Purchases 73,036 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 153.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 120,736 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 73,036 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 1.6% of Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $40,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $2,952,329,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 25,253.5% in the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,462,051 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,924,000 after buying an additional 7,432,619 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 7.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,493,373 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,107,412,000 after buying an additional 3,258,613 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 17,971,487 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,066,522,000 after purchasing an additional 3,128,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Microsoft by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,123,020 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $18,454,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783,534 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $277.52 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $292.35 and a 200 day moving average of $310.29. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $238.07 and a 52 week high of $349.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.91.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.03. Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. The company had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.89%.

In related news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total transaction of $8,487,270.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $355.00 to $364.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Summit Insights restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.65.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

