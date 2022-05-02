Mongolia Growth Group Ltd. (CVE:YAK) Director Acquires C$33,234.00 in Stock

Mongolia Growth Group Ltd. (CVE:YAK – Get Rating) Director Harris Kupperman bought 19,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$1.74 per share, for a total transaction of C$33,234.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,800,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$11,832,000.

Harris Kupperman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 26th, Harris Kupperman bought 900 shares of Mongolia Growth Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$1.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,485.00.

CVE:YAK opened at C$1.78 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$49.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Mongolia Growth Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$0.46 and a 12 month high of C$2.07.

Mongolia Growth Group Ltd., a real estate investment and development company, owns commercial investment property assets in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia. Its investment portfolio consists of residential, office, retail, and land and redevelopment sites. The company was formerly known as Summus Capital Corp.

