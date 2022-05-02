Morgan Stanley Increases Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) Price Target to $330.00

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $325.00 to $330.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the social networking company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on FB. cut Meta Platforms from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $350.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $228.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $316.80.

Meta Platforms stock opened at $200.47 on Thursday. Meta Platforms has a twelve month low of $169.00 and a twelve month high of $384.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $207.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $276.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $545.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.39.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:FB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.06. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 28.25% and a net margin of 31.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Meta Platforms will post 11.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.63, for a total value of $61,587.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,120 shares in the company, valued at $2,448,585.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $486,208.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,081 shares of company stock worth $1,731,333. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 3.8% during the third quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 821 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Group boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 2.8% during the third quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 1,093 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 0.4% during the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 7,068 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,399,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 2.6% during the third quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 12.3% during the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

