Morling Financial Advisors LLC Takes $741,000 Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Morling Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,204 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $741,000. Microsoft comprises 0.7% of Morling Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. TFO TDC LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 6,566.7% during the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Microsoft during the third quarter worth approximately $71,000. Schubert & Co acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at $127,000. 69.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Microsoft from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Microsoft from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Microsoft from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Microsoft in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Microsoft from $364.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $356.65.

In related news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total value of $8,487,270.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $277.52 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.91. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $238.07 and a fifty-two week high of $349.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $292.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $310.29.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.89%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

