M&T Bank Corp Boosts Stake in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,979 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,812 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in CNX Resources were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of CNX Resources by 197.4% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,498 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 1,080.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,632 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 154.6% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,002 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in shares of CNX Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of CNX Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

CNX opened at $20.55 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.61. CNX Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $10.41 and a 52-week high of $23.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

CNX Resources ( NYSE:CNX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of ($913.10) million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $519.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 293.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that CNX Resources Co. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

CNX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut shares of CNX Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $19.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of CNX Resources from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of CNX Resources from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of CNX Resources from $16.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CNX Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane. It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

