M&T Bank Corp Boosts Stake in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,211 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $401,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EPR. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in EPR Properties by 79.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in EPR Properties by 177.4% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in EPR Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in EPR Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EPR Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $119,000. 76.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other EPR Properties news, CFO Mark Alan Peterson sold 4,543 shares of EPR Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total transaction of $249,955.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Tonya L. Mater sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total value of $250,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE EPR opened at $52.52 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 10.05 and a quick ratio of 10.05. EPR Properties has a 1-year low of $41.14 and a 1-year high of $56.38.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $154.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.39 million. EPR Properties had a return on equity of 3.74% and a net margin of 18.55%. The business’s revenue was up 65.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that EPR Properties will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.28%. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 333.34%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EPR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on EPR Properties from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on EPR Properties from $56.00 to $56.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on EPR Properties from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.90.

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

