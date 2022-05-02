M&T Bank Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC)

M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Howard Hughes were worth $391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Howard Hughes by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,670 shares in the last quarter. Phraction Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Howard Hughes during the fourth quarter worth $1,571,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Howard Hughes during the fourth quarter worth $5,026,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Howard Hughes by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 34,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,477,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. 90.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HHC. TheStreet upgraded Howard Hughes from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Howard Hughes from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Howard Hughes in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Howard Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Howard Hughes in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.00.

NYSE:HHC opened at $100.29 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.52 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.69. The Howard Hughes Co. has a 12-month low of $81.99 and a 12-month high of $113.20.

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.60). Howard Hughes had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 2.50%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Howard Hughes Co. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Howard Hughes declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, March 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport District; and Strategic Developments. As of December 31, 2020, the Operating Assets segment owned 15 retail, 33 office, 12 multi-family, 3 hospitality, and 13 other operating assets and investments primarily located in The Woodlands, Texas; Chicago, Illinois; Columbia, Maryland; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawaii.

