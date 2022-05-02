M&T Bank Corp Boosts Stock Position in Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP)

M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP – Get Rating) by 42.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,120 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,536 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Datto were worth $398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MSP. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Datto during the fourth quarter worth about $11,686,000. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Datto by 21.8% during the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 1,678,010 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $40,104,000 after purchasing an additional 300,280 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Datto by 667.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 301,825 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,214,000 after purchasing an additional 262,501 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Datto by 392.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 278,333 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,749,000 after purchasing an additional 221,830 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Datto by 258.8% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 287,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,869,000 after buying an additional 207,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Christopher Edward Mccloskey sold 24,630 shares of Datto stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.69, for a total value of $854,414.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO William Severance sold 1,652 shares of Datto stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total value of $44,620.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 463,882 shares of company stock valued at $13,497,649 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

MSP stock opened at $34.70 on Monday. Datto Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $20.76 and a 1-year high of $34.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.67, a P/E/G ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 0.73.

Datto (NYSE:MSP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The investment management company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Datto had a return on equity of 4.05% and a net margin of 8.31%. The business had revenue of $164.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.16 million. Analysts expect that Datto Holding Corp. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on MSP shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Datto from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $35.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Northland Securities lowered shares of Datto from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $35.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Datto from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $35.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. William Blair lowered shares of Datto from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Datto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.44.

Datto Company Profile (Get Rating)

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection +, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

