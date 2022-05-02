M&T Bank Corp Buys 25 Shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group were worth $401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 89.2% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 13,046 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,227,000 after purchasing an additional 6,149 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,464,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 688 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new position in White Mountains Insurance Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $152,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,021 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of White Mountains Insurance Group stock opened at $1,048.02 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,070.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,053.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.77 and a beta of 0.46. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $978.51 and a 52 week high of $1,243.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $14.77 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $361.80 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th. White Mountains Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1.12%.

About White Mountains Insurance Group

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and other financial services in the United States. The company operates through five segments: HG Global/BAM, Ark, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

