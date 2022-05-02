M&T Bank Corp Buys 289 Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 177.2% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock opened at $103.93 on Monday. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 52-week low of $98.61 and a 52-week high of $247.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 2.51.

Scotts Miracle-Gro ( NYSE:SMG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.07). Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 46.76%. The firm had revenue of $566.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.69%.

SMG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $225.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.89.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and lives goods and seeding solutions.

