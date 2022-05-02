M&T Bank Corp Cuts Stake in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

M&T Bank Corp cut its stake in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,844 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,710 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 309.6% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 770 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 84.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its position in Sunrun by 162.9% during the third quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 1,525 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Sunrun during the third quarter valued at $84,000. 98.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:RUN opened at $19.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of -49.95 and a beta of 2.10. Sunrun Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.61 and a 1 year high of $60.60.

Sunrun ( NASDAQ:RUN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The energy company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.21). Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 0.70% and a negative net margin of 4.93%. The firm had revenue of $435.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Sunrun from $86.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Sunrun from $70.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Sunrun from $76.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of Sunrun from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Sunrun from $57.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.33.

In other Sunrun news, insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 21,753 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.10, for a total value of $676,518.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 1,013 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.68, for a total value of $29,052.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,930 shares of company stock worth $1,213,056 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

