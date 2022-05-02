M&T Bank Corp Decreases Stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

M&T Bank Corp lowered its position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) by 31.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,857 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,205 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BAH. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the third quarter worth about $130,799,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1,451.7% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 895,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,052,000 after purchasing an additional 837,721 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 22.4% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,182,864 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $173,210,000 after purchasing an additional 399,748 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 691.6% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 313,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,909,000 after purchasing an additional 274,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 14.5% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,753,533 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $139,143,000 after purchasing an additional 222,256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Nancy Laben sold 21,161 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.54, for a total transaction of $1,873,594.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BAH opened at $81.63 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The company has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.71. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $69.68 and a 52 week high of $91.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $85.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.15.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 54.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

BAH has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James raised Booz Allen Hamilton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Bank of America raised Booz Allen Hamilton from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Booz Allen Hamilton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.70.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

