M&T Bank Corp Has $332,000 Stock Position in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

M&T Bank Corp lowered its stake in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Bunge were worth $332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bunge by 120.6% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 311 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bunge in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Bunge in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bunge in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bunge in the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bunge alerts:

BG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Bunge in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Bunge from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $120.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Bunge from $120.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.56.

In other Bunge news, insider Julio Garros sold 1,050 shares of Bunge stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.45, for a total transaction of $105,472.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.56, for a total transaction of $9,860,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,167,050 shares of company stock valued at $121,705,813 over the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE BG opened at $113.12 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Bunge Limited has a 12-month low of $71.73 and a 12-month high of $128.40. The company has a market capitalization of $16.05 billion, a PE ratio of 8.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $112.24 and its 200-day moving average is $99.95.

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $1.32. Bunge had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 30.79%. The company had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bunge Limited will post 12.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.60%.

Bunge Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.