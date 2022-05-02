M&T Bank Corp Has $349,000 Holdings in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

M&T Bank Corp cut its holdings in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,709 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 1,399 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in NOV were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NOV. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NOV by 38.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,167,709 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $447,937,000 after purchasing an additional 9,485,235 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of NOV in the third quarter valued at approximately $79,050,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NOV in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,433,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of NOV by 22.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,246,618 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $95,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of NOV by 207.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,842,917 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $28,233,000 after buying an additional 1,244,148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.96% of the company’s stock.

NOV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of NOV from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. COKER & PALMER downgraded shares of NOV from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NOV in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of NOV from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of NOV from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NOV currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.67.

NYSE NOV opened at $18.13 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. NOV Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.46 and a 1-year high of $24.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.30 and a 200-day moving average of $16.27. The company has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.77 and a beta of 2.00.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). NOV had a negative net margin of 3.18% and a negative return on equity of 2.52%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.42) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NOV Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. NOV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -41.67%.

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

