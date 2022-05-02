M&T Bank Corp Has $355,000 Stake in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

M&T Bank Corp reduced its holdings in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,924 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in PTC were worth $355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PTC. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of PTC during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of PTC during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Cutler Group LP boosted its position in shares of PTC by 401.0% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of PTC during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of PTC during the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. 92.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PTC stock opened at $114.21 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $13.46 billion, a PE ratio of 28.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.26. PTC Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.55 and a 52 week high of $153.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $106.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

PTC ( NASDAQ:PTC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $505.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.34 million. PTC had a return on equity of 19.52% and a net margin of 25.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PTC Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

In other PTC news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 3,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.27, for a total value of $434,966.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.16, for a total value of $580,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.15% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on PTC. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on PTC from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet upgraded PTC from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com lowered PTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, April 24th. Mizuho increased their price target on PTC from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on PTC from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.11.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers a set of capabilities that enable enterprises to digitally transform every aspect of their business with innovative solutions that are simple to create, easy to implement, scalable to meet future needs, and designed to enable customers to accelerate time to value; and Vuforia, which enables the visualization of digital information in a physical context and the creation of AR.

