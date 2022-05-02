M&T Bank Corp Has $360,000 Stake in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

M&T Bank Corp decreased its stake in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $360,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Condor Capital Management boosted its stake in Vail Resorts by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 3,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its stake in Vail Resorts by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 8,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Vail Resorts by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its stake in Vail Resorts by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vail Resorts by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period.

MTN opened at $254.16 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $255.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $296.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.53. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $221.38 and a twelve month high of $376.24. The firm has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.32 and a beta of 1.26.

Vail Resorts ( NYSE:MTN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported $5.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.72 by ($0.25). Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $906.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $954.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 30th were issued a $1.91 dividend. This is a positive change from Vail Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 29th. This represents a $7.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 145.25%.

A number of analysts have commented on MTN shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Vail Resorts from $262.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Vail Resorts from $345.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Vail Resorts from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Vail Resorts in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Vail Resorts from $305.00 to $303.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $328.25.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 37 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

