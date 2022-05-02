M&T Bank Corp Has $383,000 Stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,324 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 89.0% during the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 482 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 128.5% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 562 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 87.1% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 638 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stock opened at $57.45 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.19. The company has a market capitalization of $113.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.46. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a twelve month low of $52.65 and a twelve month high of $79.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ( NYSE:BUD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.67 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 14.40%. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.407 per share. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 3rd. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s dividend payout ratio is 18.88%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €83.00 ($89.25) to €72.00 ($77.42) in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €70.00 ($75.27) to €75.00 ($80.65) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €60.00 ($64.52) to €65.00 ($69.89) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.67.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

