M&T Bank Corp Has $396,000 Stock Position in Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA)

M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,854 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Strategic Education were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Strategic Education by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,747,350 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $264,191,000 after purchasing an additional 754,949 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Strategic Education by 694,279.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 166,651 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $21,883,000 after buying an additional 166,627 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Strategic Education by 549.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 188,476 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $14,335,000 after buying an additional 159,448 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Strategic Education by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 465,264 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $32,803,000 after acquiring an additional 84,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Strategic Education by 78.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 154,369 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $10,883,000 after acquiring an additional 67,802 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on STRA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Strategic Education in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.20.

Strategic Education stock opened at $64.60 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Strategic Education, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.01 and a 12-month high of $83.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.55 and its 200 day moving average is $61.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 29.63, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.53.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The health services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $258.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.06 million. Strategic Education had a return on equity of 5.39% and a net margin of 4.78%. The business’s revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Strategic Education, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.09%.

In related news, CFO Daniel Wayne Jackson sold 5,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.79, for a total transaction of $320,534.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Raymond Karl Mcdonnell sold 20,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total transaction of $1,120,405.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides education services through campus-based and online post-secondary education, and programs to develop job-ready skills. It operates through three segments: U.S. Higher Education, Australia/New Zealand, and Education Technology Services. The company operates Strayer University that offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice at physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; non-degree web and mobile application development courses through Hackbright Academy and Devmountain; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

