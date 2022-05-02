M&T Bank Corp Has $419,000 Stake in PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS)

M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,691 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,366 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp owned about 0.17% of PlayAGS worth $419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AGS. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PlayAGS by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 3,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PlayAGS by 350.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,585 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of PlayAGS by 521.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 5,195 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of PlayAGS in the 3rd quarter worth $85,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of PlayAGS by 81.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 6,083 shares in the last quarter. 81.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley cut their target price on PlayAGS from $21.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut PlayAGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on PlayAGS in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PlayAGS has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.20.

Shares of NYSE:AGS opened at $6.60 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $243.99 million, a PE ratio of -10.64 and a beta of 3.02. PlayAGS Inc has a 1-year low of $5.46 and a 1-year high of $11.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.89.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.14). PlayAGS had a negative return on equity of 50.11% and a negative net margin of 8.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.49) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that PlayAGS Inc will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

PlayAGS Company Profile

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

