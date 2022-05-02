M&T Bank Corp Has $423,000 Stock Holdings in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,458 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PHG. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Koninklijke Philips during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the third quarter worth $48,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 228.1% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,598 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 28.7% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,503 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Institutional investors own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Koninklijke Philips stock opened at $25.78 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.87. Koninklijke Philips has a 1-year low of $25.48 and a 1-year high of $58.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.47.

PHG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. HSBC upgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €35.00 ($37.63) to €30.00 ($32.26) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. The company provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT) systems, X-ray systems, and detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; integrated interventional systems; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

