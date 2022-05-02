M&T Bank Corp Invests $315,000 in Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR)

M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FSR. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fisker during the third quarter worth about $20,165,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Fisker by 22.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,853,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,448,000 after buying an additional 701,008 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Fisker by 9.9% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,844,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,978,000 after buying an additional 436,178 shares in the last quarter. CQS US LLC bought a new position in shares of Fisker during the third quarter worth about $4,648,000. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fisker during the third quarter worth about $4,648,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mitchell Zuklie acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.36 per share, with a total value of $56,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO John C. Iv Finnucan sold 3,548 shares of Fisker stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $39,028.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 24.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FSR opened at $10.06 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.88 and a 200-day moving average of $14.59. The company has a current ratio of 10.98, a quick ratio of 10.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Fisker Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.61 and a 12 month high of $23.75.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $41.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.01 million. Fisker had a negative return on equity of 34.40% and a negative net margin of 448,896.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Fisker Inc. will post -1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FSR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fisker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Fisker in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. BNP Paribas started coverage on Fisker in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Fisker from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Fisker from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.33.

Fisker Inc develops, manufactures, markets, leases, or sale of electric vehicles. The company is also involved in asset-light automotive business. It operates through The White Space, The Value Segment, and The Conservative Premium segments. In addition, the company offers fisker flexible platform agnostic design ,a process that develops and designs electric vehicles in specific segment size.

