M&T Bank Corp Lowers Stake in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK)

M&T Bank Corp lowered its position in shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 655 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Shutterstock were worth $365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in Shutterstock by 361.5% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 13,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 10,893 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC purchased a new position in Shutterstock during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,700,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in Shutterstock by 405.3% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 17,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 14,357 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Shutterstock by 46.5% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Shutterstock in the fourth quarter worth $378,000. 65.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SSTK opened at $75.72 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $87.55 and its 200 day moving average is $100.45. Shutterstock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.41 and a fifty-two week high of $128.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 31.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.18.

Shutterstock ( NYSE:SSTK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.14. Shutterstock had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 22.22%. The company had revenue of $199.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. Shutterstock’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.34%.

In other Shutterstock news, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 12,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.64, for a total transaction of $1,098,466.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Steven Ciardiello sold 1,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.78, for a total transaction of $138,230.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 208,229 shares of company stock worth $18,885,608 in the last 90 days. 37.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Shutterstock from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Shutterstock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shutterstock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.75.

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides quality content, and creative workflow solutions in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage.

