M&T Bank Corp Makes New $315,000 Investment in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN)

M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,080 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Smith & Nephew by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 278,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,645,000 after acquiring an additional 25,677 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,563 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Smith & Nephew during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,138,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 93,750 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,246,000 after buying an additional 25,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Smith & Nephew during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. 25.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SNN opened at $32.40 on Monday. Smith & Nephew plc has a 12 month low of $30.75 and a 12 month high of $44.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.288 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Smith & Nephew in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Redburn Partners upgraded Smith & Nephew from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Smith & Nephew from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group upped their target price on Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,200 ($15.29) to GBX 1,295 ($16.51) in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,376 ($17.54) to GBX 1,442 ($18.38) in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Smith & Nephew presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $928.33.

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

