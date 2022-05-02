M&T Bank Corp Purchases 2,975 Shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)

M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) by 26.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,175 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,975 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Bloomin’ Brands were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BLMN. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,361,517 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $59,038,000 after acquiring an additional 283,832 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,165,019 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $54,125,000 after purchasing an additional 225,237 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,600,303 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $40,008,000 after purchasing an additional 304,437 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,580,349 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $39,508,000 after purchasing an additional 15,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 82.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,301,048 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,526,000 after purchasing an additional 589,003 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BLMN opened at $21.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.36. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.29 and a twelve month high of $32.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.92.

Bloomin’ Brands ( NASDAQ:BLMN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 177.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.67%.

In other news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 191,131 shares of Bloomin’ Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total value of $4,613,902.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.64.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

