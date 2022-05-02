M&T Bank Corp Purchases New Position in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,995 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 769 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TNDM stock opened at $96.48 on Monday. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.19 and a 52-week high of $155.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 5.63 and a current ratio of 6.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 419.48 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.03.

Tandem Diabetes Care ( NASDAQ:TNDM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical device company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $210.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.83 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 4.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TNDM. StockNews.com began coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.18.

In related news, COO David B. Berger sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.37, for a total value of $541,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO David B. Berger sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.68, for a total transaction of $112,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,905 shares of company stock valued at $992,325. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

