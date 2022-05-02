M&T Bank Corp Raises Stake in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB)

M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB – Get Rating) by 57.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,213 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Mesa Laboratories were worth $399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MLAB. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Mesa Laboratories by 118.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 73,880 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $22,338,000 after buying an additional 40,104 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 85.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 45,094 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $13,635,000 after acquiring an additional 20,782 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 233.5% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 19,457 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,883,000 after acquiring an additional 13,622 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 10.4% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 137,140 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,466,000 after acquiring an additional 12,951 shares during the period. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA acquired a new position in Mesa Laboratories in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MLAB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mesa Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. TheStreet downgraded Mesa Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mesa Laboratories in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In related news, CFO John Sakys sold 930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.29, for a total transaction of $233,699.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director John James Sullivan sold 5,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.42, for a total transaction of $1,346,908.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,194 shares of company stock worth $1,598,640. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

MLAB opened at $213.63 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $249.95. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $212.50 and a 52-week high of $333.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.39 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.51). Mesa Laboratories had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 6.23%. The company had revenue of $54.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.76%.

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products in the United States, Europe, Asia, North America, and internationally. The company's Sterilization and Disinfection Control segment manufactures and sells biological, cleaning, and chemical indicators that are used to assess the effectiveness of sterilization and disinfection processes in the hospital, dental, medical device, and pharmaceutical industries.

