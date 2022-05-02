M&T Bank Corp Raises Stock Position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:BBCA)

M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:BBCA – Get Rating) by 31.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,291 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,496 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BBCA. Elm Partners Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $22,098,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,535,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 58.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,537,000 after purchasing an additional 44,011 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 70.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 54,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,450,000 after purchasing an additional 22,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,373,000.

Shares of BBCA opened at $64.68 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.49. JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF has a 1-year low of $61.27 and a 1-year high of $71.60.

