M&T Bank Corp Sells 1,292 Shares of Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV)

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its position in shares of Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,978 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,292 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Telefônica Brasil were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VIV. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 86.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,151 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,931 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil during the 3rd quarter valued at $90,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil during the 3rd quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,409 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.66% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on VIV shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Telefônica Brasil in a research report on Monday, April 18th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Telefônica Brasil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Scotiabank cut shares of Telefônica Brasil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Telefônica Brasil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

VIV opened at $10.60 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.64 and a 200 day moving average of $9.44. Telefônica Brasil S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $7.61 and a fifty-two week high of $11.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.11. Telefônica Brasil had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Telefônica Brasil S.A. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.016 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 2nd. Telefônica Brasil’s payout ratio is currently 69.12%.

TelefÃ´nica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

