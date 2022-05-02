M&T Bank Corp Sells 1,421 Shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

M&T Bank Corp reduced its stake in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,902 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,421 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Western Union were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WU. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Western Union during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Western Union during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Western Union during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Western Union by 3,208.6% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,680 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,599 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Western Union by 297.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,678 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004 shares during the period. 98.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Union stock opened at $16.76 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.46. The stock has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.37. The Western Union Company has a 52 week low of $15.69 and a 52 week high of $26.39.

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Western Union had a net margin of 18.29% and a return on equity of 272.29%. Western Union’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Western Union Company will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.61%. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is 41.41%.

Western Union declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to buy up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $15.50 price target on shares of Western Union in a report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Western Union in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group began coverage on Western Union in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research restated a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Western Union in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.12.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents; and offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through websites and mobile devices.

